EPIK Prime (EPIK) Achieves Market Cap of $4.80 Million

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One EPIK Prime token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EPIK Prime has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $439,667.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.55 or 1.00004467 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064295 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022316 BTC.

EPIK Prime Token Profile

EPIK Prime is a token. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,506,867 tokens. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @epikprime and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EPIK Prime is https://reddit.com/r/epikprime/. EPIK Prime’s official message board is medium.com/epikprime. EPIK Prime’s official website is epikprime.com.

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

According to CryptoCompare, "EPIK Prime (EPIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. EPIK Prime has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 576,506,867 in circulation. The last known price of EPIK Prime is 0.00861321 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $254,439.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://epikprime.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

