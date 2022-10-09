Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 42.31%.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.67. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.