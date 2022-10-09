Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Matador Resources’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

MTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

