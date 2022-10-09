Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Shares of EQR opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

