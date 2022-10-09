ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $377,905.00

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index token can now be bought for $7.92 or 0.00040643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a total market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Token Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index launched on March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 334,472 tokens. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a current supply of 334,472.45340537 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index is 7.73950092 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $35,092.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.