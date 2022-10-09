Etherconnect Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $251,028.09 (ECC)

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Etherconnect has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Etherconnect token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherconnect has a total market capitalization of $251,028.09 and $22,689.00 worth of Etherconnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Etherconnect Token Profile

Etherconnect’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Etherconnect’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Etherconnect is etherconnect.co. Etherconnect’s official message board is etherconnect.medium.com/ecc-2-0-multi-asset-staking-and-cross-chain-swapping-on-binance-smart-chain-fcea9f852deb. Etherconnect’s official Twitter account is @etherconnt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherconnect is https://reddit.com/r/etherconnct.

Buying and Selling Etherconnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherconnect (ECC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Etherconnect has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Etherconnect is 0.00091017 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,785.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherconnect.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherconnect directly using U.S. dollars.

