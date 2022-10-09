Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $3.69 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $708.59 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $26.89 or 0.00138479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00276423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00748973 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.95 or 0.00602235 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00255890 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00281608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,294,095 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ETC through the process of mining. Ethereum Classic has a current supply of 210,700,000 with 137,280,236.02342868 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Classic is 26.88766886 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $269,897,665.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumclassic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.