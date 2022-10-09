Ethereum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.28 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $1,317.95 or 0.06789728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $161.75 billion and $20.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00090394 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,725,943 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum (ETH) is a cryptocurrency . Ethereum has a current supply of 122,715,201.499. The last known price of Ethereum is 1,313.04533225 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6129 active market(s) with $5,706,229,666.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethereum.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

