Etherparty (FUEL) Hits Market Cap of $292,675.52

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Etherparty has a total market cap of $292,675.52 and $18,434.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @vanbexgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The Reddit community for Etherparty is https://reddit.com/r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty (FUEL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Etherparty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Etherparty is 0.00029195 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,021.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherparty.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

