Euphoria Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,318.00 (WAGMI)

Euphoria (WAGMI) traded 53% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Euphoria has a market cap of $8,009.67 and $10,318.00 worth of Euphoria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euphoria token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euphoria has traded 69.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Euphoria Profile

Euphoria’s total supply is 40,057 tokens. Euphoria’s official Twitter account is @venomdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euphoria is medium.com/venomdao. The official website for Euphoria is euphoria.money.

Buying and Selling Euphoria

According to CryptoCompare, “Euphoria (WAGMI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Harmony platform. Euphoria has a current supply of 40,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Euphoria is 0.20591135 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $8.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://euphoria.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euphoria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euphoria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euphoria using one of the exchanges listed above.

