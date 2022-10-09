EVAI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232,168.95 (EV)

EVAI (EV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. EVAI has a total market capitalization of $232,168.95 and $15,150.00 worth of EVAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EVAI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EVAI has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EVAI Profile

EVAI’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. EVAI’s total supply is 799,915,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,559,131 tokens. EVAI’s official Twitter account is @evai_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EVAI is https://reddit.com/r/evai_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EVAI’s official website is www.evai.io.

EVAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVAI (EV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EVAI has a current supply of 799,915,973 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EVAI is 0.01200246 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,062.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.evai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EVAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EVAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

