Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eHealth by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 754.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

eHealth Stock Performance

Shares of EHTH opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

