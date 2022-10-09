Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,050 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $694.78 million, a PE ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.56%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

