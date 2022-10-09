Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,540 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TechTarget by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $65.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 172.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Insider Activity at TechTarget

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

