Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 1.4 %

EPC opened at $38.70 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

