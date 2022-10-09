Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,913,000 after buying an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,805,000 after buying an additional 152,105 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,094,000 after buying an additional 1,064,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,896,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $166.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

