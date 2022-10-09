Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,250 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE NXRT opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.