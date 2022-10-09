Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $17,607,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $12,649,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 762.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 219,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.59. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $856.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.03 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CENX shares. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.