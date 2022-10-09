Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSC opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. Harsco’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

