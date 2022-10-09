Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

NYSE SHAK opened at $46.69 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

