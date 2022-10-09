Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 7,126,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,594,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,163,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,415,000 after buying an additional 167,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.79.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Community Health Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

