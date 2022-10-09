Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after buying an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 2,301.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after buying an additional 1,065,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Hawaiian Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.