Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WW International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in WW International by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in WW International by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in WW International by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in WW International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

