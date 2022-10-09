Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,157,000 after acquiring an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,575,000 after acquiring an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.35 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.