Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 8.3 %

ANGO opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

