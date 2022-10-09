Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $212,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,163,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

