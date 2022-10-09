Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 1,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $30,348.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $956,394.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,297. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

