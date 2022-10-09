Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 80,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 50.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 362,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

