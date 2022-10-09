Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $135.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

