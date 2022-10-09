Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,720 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JACK. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 40.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.51%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.