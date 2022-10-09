Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $219,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

