Everence Capital Management Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,354,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,738,000 after buying an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,596,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 143,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 244,292 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,802,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.5% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,081,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 395,377 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

WETF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.17.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.02%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

