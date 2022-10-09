Everence Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 268,707 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $30.61 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

