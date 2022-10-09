EverestCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (EVCoin)

EverestCoin (EVCoin) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One EverestCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EverestCoin has a market cap of $190,754.21 and $15,888.00 worth of EverestCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverestCoin has traded 80.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EverestCoin Profile

EverestCoin launched on September 21st, 2021. EverestCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,018,508,627 tokens. The Reddit community for EverestCoin is https://reddit.com/r/everestcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverestCoin is everestcoin.io. EverestCoin’s official Twitter account is @coineverest and its Facebook page is accessible here. EverestCoin’s official message board is blog.everestcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EverestCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “EverestCoin (EVCoin) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EverestCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverestCoin is 0.00000023 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $955.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everestcoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverestCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverestCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverestCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

