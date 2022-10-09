EVERFORK (EVERF) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EVERFORK (EVERF) traded down 80.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, EVERFORK has traded 94.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EVERFORK has a total market capitalization of $14,404.11 and approximately $28,361.00 worth of EVERFORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EVERFORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EVERFORK Profile

EVERFORK’s genesis date was April 13th, 2022. The official website for EVERFORK is www.everfork.finance. EVERFORK’s official Twitter account is @everforkbsc.

EVERFORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EVERFORK (EVERF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. EVERFORK has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EVERFORK is 0 USD and is down -74.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.everfork.finance/.”

