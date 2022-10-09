Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Evonik Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

