Excalibur (EXC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11,128.24

Excalibur (EXC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Excalibur token can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Excalibur has traded 80.1% lower against the dollar. Excalibur has a total market cap of $11,128.24 and $17,636.00 worth of Excalibur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Excalibur Profile

Excalibur is a token. It launched on March 4th, 2022. Excalibur’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Excalibur’s official Twitter account is @excaliburdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Excalibur is excaliburexchange.medium.com. The official website for Excalibur is excalibur.exchange.

Excalibur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Excalibur (EXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Excalibur has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Excalibur is 0.01096209 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://excalibur.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Excalibur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Excalibur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Excalibur using one of the exchanges listed above.

