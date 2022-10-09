Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 31.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy Cuts Dividend

EE opened at 24.19 on Tuesday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of 18.31 and a twelve month high of 30.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

