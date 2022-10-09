Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EIF opened at C$44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.62. The company has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.21. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

