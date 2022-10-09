ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0111 on Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $65,028.28 and approximately $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00680360 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008007 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011156 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001701 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is https://reddit.com/r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate EXCL through the process of mining. ExclusiveCoin has a current supply of 5,851,627. The last known price of ExclusiveCoin is 0.01163756 USD and is up 8.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://exclusivecoin.pw.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

