Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) were down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 6,047,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,490,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies
About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
