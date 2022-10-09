Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) were down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 6,047,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,490,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Exela Technologies Stock Down 11.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($2.02). The firm had revenue of $266.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 36,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 580,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847,282 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 289.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 12,013,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares during the period.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

