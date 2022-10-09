Exohood (EXO) Price Tops $0.0007

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the dollar. One Exohood token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exohood has a total market cap of $707,934.29 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exohood alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,482.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00278127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00748913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.51 or 0.00603154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00255583 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

About Exohood

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 tokens. The official message board for Exohood is exohood.com/blog. The official website for Exohood is www.exohood.com. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @exohoodofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exohood (EXO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Exohood has a current supply of 12,779,147,102 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Exohood is 0.00065952 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $428.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.exohood.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exohood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exohood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exohood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.