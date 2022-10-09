Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 3.1%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 44,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 136,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Exro Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

