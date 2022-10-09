EYES Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,365.00 (EYES)

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. One EYES Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. EYES Protocol has a market cap of $22.80 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EYES Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

EYES Protocol Token Profile

EYES Protocol’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @eyes_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. EYES Protocol’s official website is www.eyesprotocol.io/en.

Buying and Selling EYES Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “EYES Protocol (EYES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. EYES Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EYES Protocol is 0.00471738 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $743.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eyesprotocol.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EYES Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EYES Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EYES Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EYES Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EYES Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.