Factom Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Factom has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $112.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Factom Coin Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,444,841 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom (FCT) is a cryptocurrency . Factom has a current supply of 10,444,416.90469395. The last known price of Factom is 0.41495534 USD and is up 19.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $377.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.factomprotocol.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

