Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.99 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.93 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.20 ($0.09), with a volume of 50,050 shares trading hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of £75.19 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.99.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

