Falcon9 (FALCON9) Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Falcon9 (FALCON9) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Falcon9 token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Falcon9 has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Falcon9 has a total market capitalization of $22,485.21 and $16,431.00 worth of Falcon9 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Falcon9 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Falcon9 Token Profile

Falcon9’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Falcon9’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Falcon9’s official Twitter account is @falcon9bsc?t=aenodbx2e_a9ev0c8cil3g&s=05. The official website for Falcon9 is www.falcon9.online.

Buying and Selling Falcon9

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon9 (FALCON9) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Falcon9 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon9 is 0 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.falcon9.online/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon9 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon9 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon9 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falcon9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon9 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.