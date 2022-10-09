FamilyParty Trading 64% Lower This Week (FPC)

FamilyParty (FPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, FamilyParty has traded 64% lower against the dollar. One FamilyParty token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FamilyParty has a total market cap of $3,172.72 and approximately $21,722.00 worth of FamilyParty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

FamilyParty Profile

FamilyParty (CRYPTO:FPC) is a token. Its launch date was November 9th, 2021. FamilyParty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. FamilyParty’s official Twitter account is @familypartygame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FamilyParty is medium.com/@familypartygame. The official website for FamilyParty is www.familyparty.io.

Buying and Selling FamilyParty

According to CryptoCompare, “FamilyParty (FPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FamilyParty has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FamilyParty is 0.00031727 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.familyparty.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FamilyParty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FamilyParty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FamilyParty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

