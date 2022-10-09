Fantom Doge (RIP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,062.00

Fantom Doge (RIP) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Fantom Doge has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Fantom Doge has a total market capitalization of $118,000.00 and approximately $42,062.00 worth of Fantom Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom Doge token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fantom Doge Token Profile

Fantom Doge’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Fantom Doge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Fantom Doge’s official Twitter account is @fantom_doge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom Doge is ripdoge.io.

Fantom Doge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom Doge (RIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Fantom Doge has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fantom Doge is 0 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at ripdoge.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

