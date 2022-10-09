Fantom Maker (FAME) Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

Fantom Maker (FAME) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Fantom Maker token can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fantom Maker has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Fantom Maker has a market capitalization of $259,426.01 and $14,520.00 worth of Fantom Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,366.68 or 0.99988626 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063603 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022423 BTC.

Fantom Maker Token Profile

Fantom Maker (FAME) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2022. The official message board for Fantom Maker is fantommaker.medium.com. Fantom Maker’s official Twitter account is @fantommaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom Maker is fantommaker.com.

Buying and Selling Fantom Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom Maker (FAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Fantom platform. Fantom Maker has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Fantom Maker is 0.00890644 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,993.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantommaker.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom Maker directly using US dollars.

